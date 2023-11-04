ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions effected in Pulianthope to decongest stretch

November 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work is in progress at the location

The Hindu Bureau

To decongest traffic in Pulianthope due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work, traffic modifications have been proposed on a trial basis for one week starting Saturday.

The police said vehicles coming from Ayanavaram towards Perambur Barracks Road and Strahans Road junction will be restricted at Otteri junction. Instead, they will be diverted towards Cooks Road-Stephenson road-Ambedkar College Road-Barracks Gate Road-Perambur Barracks Road (left) to reach their destination.

The entire stretch of Strahans Road will be functioning as one-way traffic (Entry from Perambur Barracks Road, Strahans Road junction and no entry from Otteri junction towards Strahans Road).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US