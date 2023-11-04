Traffic diversions effected in Pulianthope to decongest stretch

November 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

To decongest traffic in Pulianthope due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work, traffic modifications have been proposed on a trial basis for one week starting Saturday.

The police said vehicles coming from Ayanavaram towards Perambur Barracks Road and Strahans Road junction will be restricted at Otteri junction. Instead, they will be diverted towards Cooks Road-Stephenson road-Ambedkar College Road-Barracks Gate Road-Perambur Barracks Road (left) to reach their destination.

The entire stretch of Strahans Road will be functioning as one-way traffic (Entry from Perambur Barracks Road, Strahans Road junction and no entry from Otteri junction towards Strahans Road).