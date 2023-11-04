HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversions effected in Pulianthope to decongest stretch

Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work is in progress at the location

November 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

To decongest traffic in Pulianthope due to the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail phase II project work, traffic modifications have been proposed on a trial basis for one week starting Saturday.

The police said vehicles coming from Ayanavaram towards Perambur Barracks Road and Strahans Road junction will be restricted at Otteri junction. Instead, they will be diverted towards Cooks Road-Stephenson road-Ambedkar College Road-Barracks Gate Road-Perambur Barracks Road (left) to reach their destination.

The entire stretch of Strahans Road will be functioning as one-way traffic (Entry from Perambur Barracks Road, Strahans Road junction and no entry from Otteri junction towards Strahans Road).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.