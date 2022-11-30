Traffic diversions at Chennai’s Thirumangalam-Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue junction till December 14

November 30, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Work on stormwater drains is to be taken up in two phases in the area

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the stormwater drain construction work to be taken up on the stretch of 100-feet Road from Thirumangalam to Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue, the Chennai City Police have announced new traffic arrangements. The construction work will be carried out from December 1 to 14 in two stages. 

During the first stage of work to be executed from December 1 to 7, all vehicles going towards Thirumangalam 100-feet Road from Anna Nagar police station junction will have to take a left at the 6th Avenue-5th Avenue junction and proceed through ‘ block 13th street to reach 6th Avenue Road and proceed towards 100 feet Road. Those vehicles proceeding towards the Anna Nagar police station junction from Thirumangalam 100 feet Road can go through 6th Avenue junction as usual. 

During the second stage of work executed from December 8 to 14, vehicles proceeding on 100-feet road in Thirumangalam and planning to proceed towards Anna Nagar police station junction would be allowed to take a right at the 6th Avenue-G Block 14th street junction and will then have to proceed through Z block 13th street to again reach 6th Avenue Road. 

