Traffic diversions at Chennai Central from July 11

The traffic police have announced diversions near the Central railway station that will be implemented for 15 days starting July 11.

They said the changes were being implemented as subway construction work was being undertaken by the Chennai Metro Rail near the station.

However, there would be no change in the regular route to reach the station from Anna Salai.

Alternate routes

Motorists can reach Central via Pallavan Salai and E.V.R. Salai. Those coming from Muthusamy Road towards Anna Salai should proceed through Muthusamy Bridge and Walljah Point.

Similarly, vehicles from Evening Bazaar Road should take a left on E.V.R. Road and head through Muthusamy Bridge and Wallajah point to reach Anna Salai. Vehicles coming from Evening Bazaar Road would not be allowed through Stanley Viaduct.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Wall Tax Road should take a left on E.V.R. Salai and proceed via Muthusamy Bridge to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles from Muthusamy Road would not be allowed through Stanley Viaduct and Pallavan Salai.