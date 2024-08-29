ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversions announced for Formula 4 racing event in Chennai

Published - August 29, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Diversions will be in force from noon to 10 p.m., in view of the race to be held from August 30 to September 1

The Hindu Bureau

The City Traffic Police have announced diversions in traffic movements from noon to 10 p.m., in view of the Formula 4 racing event to be held from August 30 to September 1. 

According to a press release, vehicles proceeding on Kamarajar Salai towards War memorial will be diverted at Labour Statue via Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Periyar Statue, and MMC. Similarly, vehicles proceeding on Anna Salai and moving towards Wallajah point will be diverted at Pallavan Salai, towards Central Station junction with Sivananda Salai and Flag Staff Road to be completely closed. 

Those vehicles plying on Pallavan Salai towards Periyar Statue would proceed on the opposite track and will be normalised at the Periyar Statue, with no vehicles allowed at Muthusamy point towards Flag Staff Road or Anna Salai.  

All heavy and light commercial vehicles are strictly restricted in and around Island grounds, Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, EVR Salai, RA Mandram, Muthusamy point, and Parry’s Corner. 

