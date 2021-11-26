Chennai

Traffic diversions announced at K.K. Nagar

Heavy rains in Chennai seen on November 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Vedhan M.

The City Traffic Police has closed the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway as also Rajamannar Road in K.K. Nagar due to water logging caused by heavy rains on Friday.

In a press release the Traffic Police said it would be allowing one-way traffic on Anna Main Road due to stagnation of water near the KK Nagar Government Hospital.

To facilitate the draining of water at Anna main Road in front of K.K. Nagar GH the traffic proceeding towards Udhayam theatre will be allowed whereas traffic entering the road are diverted via Ashok Pillar.


