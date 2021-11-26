Traffic diversions announced at K.K. Nagar

Traffic Police said it would be allowing one-way traffic on Anna Main Road due to stagnation of water near the KK Nagar Government Hospital.

The City Traffic Police has closed the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway as also Rajamannar Road in K.K. Nagar due to water logging caused by heavy rains on Friday.

To facilitate the draining of water at Anna main Road in front of K.K. Nagar GH the traffic proceeding towards Udhayam theatre will be allowed whereas traffic entering the road are diverted via Ashok Pillar.