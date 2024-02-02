Traffic diversion to be effected around Anna Salai in Chennai in view of DMK’s silent procession on February 3

February 02, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have made traffic arrangements to ensure the free flow of vehicular traffic during the DMK party’s silent procession in Chennai on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The procession, which is to see the participation of Ministers, DMK MLAs and members of the party, will take place from 8 a.m. onwards from the Arignar Anna Statue, Anna Salai to the Anna Memorial, near Marina Beach.

The GCTP said, if required, vehicles proceeding from the War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road and vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai.

Further, when the procession is on Wallajah Road, vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue.

There may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journeys to avoid these roads and take alternative routes to reach their destination.

