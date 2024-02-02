GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion to be effected around Anna Salai in Chennai in view of DMK’s silent procession on February 3

There may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai on Saturday morning, the Chennai traffic police have cationed

February 02, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The procession will take place from 8 a.m. onwards from the Arignar Anna Statue, Anna Salai to the Anna Memorial, near Marina Beach on Saturday, February 3. File photograph

The procession will take place from 8 a.m. onwards from the Arignar Anna Statue, Anna Salai to the Anna Memorial, near Marina Beach on Saturday, February 3. File photograph

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have made traffic arrangements to ensure the free flow of vehicular traffic during the DMK party’s silent procession in Chennai on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The procession, which is to see the participation of Ministers, DMK MLAs and members of the party, will take place from 8 a.m. onwards from the Arignar Anna Statue, Anna Salai to the Anna Memorial, near Marina Beach.

The GCTP said, if required, vehicles proceeding from the War Memorial towards Napier Bridge will be diverted towards Flag Staff Road and vehicles coming from Gandhi Statue towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at Kannagi Statue junction towards Bharathi Salai.

Further, when the procession is on Wallajah Road, vehicles from Anna Salai will be diverted at Anna Statue towards Periyar Statue.

There may be slow movement of traffic on Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Dams Road, Blackers Road and Kamarajar Salai. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journeys to avoid these roads and take alternative routes to reach their destination.

Related Topics

Chennai / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / traffic / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.