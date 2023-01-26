Traffic diversion on South Usman Road

January 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The traffic police have proposed changes in the flow of vehicular traffic in and around South Usman Road from January 28 to September 27 as the Greater Chennai Corporation will take up work on extending the bridge from South Usman Road to CIT Nagar 1st Main Road.

Vehicles going from South Usman Road flyover to CIT Nagar 3rd Main Road will be diverted along Kannamapet junction and South West Boag Road. Drivers can reach Anna Salai through Mupparayaan Street and Link Road.

MTC buses going to South Usman Road from the flyover will be diverted along Madley Junction – Burkit Road – Mooparappan Street - link road – Anna Salai Nandanam Junction. MTC buses going from Aranganathan subway through South Usman Road at Kannamapet junction to CIT Nagar 3rd Main Road will be diverted along West CIT Nagar, North Street.

ADVERTISEMENT