Traffic diversion on Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Salai 

February 13, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions at Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Salai for two years to facilitate the proposed construction work by Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL).

Traffic diversions were introduced on a trial basis from February 1.

Vehicular traffic is allowed on Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Salai from G.K. Moopanar Bridge junction towards T.T.K. Road and this stretch has been made a one-way.

Light motor vehicles and the MTC buses from Mandaveli proceeding to Kotturpuram Bridge can take left along Adyar Boat Club Gate Road, ABM Avenue and Turn Bulls Road extension.

Light motor vehicles and the MTC buses from Mandaveli going towadrds Nandanam Signal on Anna Salai can take right along T.T.K. Road, Sri Ram Nagar South Street, Sri Ram Nagar West Street, Cenotaph Second Lane and G.K. Moopanar bridge service road on Cenotaph Road.

Adyar Boat Club Gate Road, 1st Avenue Boat Club Road and Boat Club Road has been made a one–way. Vehicles from Chamiers Road are not allowed towards Boat Club Road and it is allowed along Adyar Boat Club Gate Road (Amma Nanna).

ABM Avenue and Turn Bulls Extension is made as one-way and the vehicles from Adyar Gate Club Road are allowed towards Kotturpuram Bridge.