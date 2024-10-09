Traffic diversion on Mount Poonamallee Road from Friday

The Traffic Police have proposed to introduce traffic diversions in view of CMRL work at Mount Poonamallee Road - Buhari Hotel Junction to Kathipara Flyover, from Friday to Monday on a trial basis.

There will be no changes in route for vehicles coming from Kathipara flyover to Porur and they will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Porur towards Kathipara flyover are restricted to Mount Poonamallee Road at BEL Army Road junction. Instead, they will take a left turn towards the newly-formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite the Buhari Hotel) to Defence Colony 1st Avenue, take a right turn and only light vehicles can drive through St.Thomas Hospital to reach Butt Road. Other vehicles can go on Cantonment Road (Left turn), Sundar Nagar, 7th Cross Dhanakotti Raja Street, SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road, Olympia X 100 feet Road junction. From here, vehicles can take right to reach Kathipara and left to reach Vadapalani and move towards their destination.

