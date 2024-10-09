GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion on Mount Poonamallee Road from Friday

Published - October 09, 2024 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Traffic Police have proposed to introduce traffic diversions in view of CMRL work at Mount Poonamallee Road - Buhari Hotel Junction to Kathipara Flyover, from Friday to Monday on a trial basis.

There will be no changes in route for vehicles coming from Kathipara flyover to Porur and they will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Porur towards Kathipara flyover are restricted to Mount Poonamallee Road at BEL Army Road junction. Instead, they will take a left turn towards the newly-formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite the Buhari Hotel) to Defence Colony 1st Avenue, take a right turn and only light vehicles can drive through St.Thomas Hospital to reach Butt Road. Other vehicles can go on Cantonment Road (Left turn), Sundar Nagar, 7th Cross Dhanakotti Raja Street, SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road, Olympia X 100 feet Road junction. From here, vehicles can take right to reach Kathipara and left to reach Vadapalani and move towards their destination.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:12 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.