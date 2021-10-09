Traffic diversion on Madhavaram High Road due to Chennai Metro Rail project work

The diversion will begin on Sunday and stay in effect until October 25

The traffic police have announced a traffic diversion on Madhavaram High Road, which will be in effect until October 25.

TATA Project Limited is planning to carry out a soil investigation on Madhavaram High Road at Sembium, Perambur for Chennai Metro Rail’s Project Phase-II, Corridor-3 TU-01. The work will be carried out from Sunday to October 25 and for the duration, Madhavaram High Road is being made one-way.

Vehicles coming from Moolakadai to Perambur Railway Station and its surrounding areas will be diverted towards Lakshmi Amman Kovil Street via Melpatti Ponnappan Street via Birth and Burial Road (BB Road) and Perambur High Road. Vehicles coming from Perambur Railway Station towards Moolakadi at Madhavaram High Road can continue as usual, said traffic police.

Diversion on Purasawalkam High Road, Doveton for three days

The traffic police also said that at the junction of Perambur Barracks Road and K.M Garden, the road towards Purasawalkam High road suddenly caved in, due to the damag underneath of sewerage pipe lines forming a pit (15 ft depth and 5 mtrs width). Metrowater officials inspected the spot and have started remedial measures.

To facilitate their work on this road, and on their request, traffic modification is being implemented on that stretch for three days until Tuesday. Those vehicles coming from Perambur, Ayanavaram and Villivakkam via Perambur barracks road and proceeding towards Doveton / Purasawalkam High Road to reach Egmore will be diverted via Cooks Road, Brick Kiln Road, / Purasawalkam High Road to reach Egmore at the junction of Otteri Bridge. 

Those vehicles coming from Kodungaiyur and Vyasarpadi via Perambur Barracks Road and going towards Doveton / Purasawalkam High Road to reach Egmore will be diverted at the junction of Pattalam tower clock to take the route of Demellows Road, Choolai Roundana, a left at Raja Muthaiah Salai and then can proceed further to reach Parrys or Egmore. 

Those vehicles coming from EVK Sampath Road and Vepery High Road, towards Doveton to reach Perambur, will be diverted to take the route of Doveton bridge – PH road -- GE Koil Street – Alagappa road -- Millers Road – Brick Kiln Road, Otteri to proceed towards Perambur / Ayanavaram. Those vehicles coming from EVR Salai via Ritherton Road and going towards Pulianthope will be diverted to take Doveton Service Road, Choolai High Road and Demellows Road to reach Basin Bridge / Vyasarpadi.