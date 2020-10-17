Traffic diversion on Kamarajar Salai

The traffic police announced diversions for four days on Kamarajar Salai as the Police Commemoration Day is to be held on October 21 in front of the Martyrs Column at the DGP office.

The rehearsals will be conducted from October 17 to 19.

Light motor vehicles and motor cycles proceeding from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at the Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambethkar Bridge, Dr. Natesan Road and MRTS to enter Kamarajar Salai.

MTC buses

MTC buses will be diverted at the Santhome point towards Kutchery Road to reach Luz Corner Junction, Karpagambal Nagar Main Road, Dr. P.S. Sivasamy Salai and Dr. R.K. Salai.

Traffic from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at Service Road near the Lloyds Road Junction into Foreshore Road towards Lighthouse and Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction. The vehicles proceeding to the Lighthouse and Santhome High Road from Dr. R.K. Salai will be diverted at MRTS towards Kamarajar Salai, Lloyds Service Road and Foreshore Road to reach the Lighthouse.