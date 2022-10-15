Traffic diversion on Kamarajar Salai for Police Commemoration Day in Chennai

The police will be conducting rehearsals on October 17 and 19 while the Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 15, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police announced diversion of vehicles on October 17, 19 and 21 on Kamarajar Salai near Police Headquarters in connection with the Police Commemoration Day programme.   

ADVERTISEMENT

Light motor vehicles and motorcycles proceeding from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, Dr. Natesan Road and MRTS to enter into Kamarajar Salai. 

MTC buses will be diverted at Santhome point towards Kutchery Road to reach Luz junction, Royapettah High Road and Dr. R.K. Salai. Vehicular traffic from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at Beach Service Road near Lloyds Road Junction to Foreshore Road towards Light House and Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Vehicles proceeding to Light house, Santhome High Road from Dr. R.K. Salai will be diverted at Light House MRTS towards Kamarajar Salai, Lloyds Service Road and Foreshore Road to reach the Light House.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app