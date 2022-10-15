Traffic diversion on Kamarajar Salai for Police Commemoration Day in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 21:20 IST

The police will be conducting rehearsals on October 17 and 19 while the Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21

The police will be conducting rehearsals on October 17 and 19 while the Police Commemoration Day will be observed on October 21

The traffic police announced diversion of vehicles on October 17, 19 and 21 on Kamarajar Salai near Police Headquarters in connection with the Police Commemoration Day programme. Light motor vehicles and motorcycles proceeding from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, Dr. Natesan Road and MRTS to enter into Kamarajar Salai. MTC buses will be diverted at Santhome point towards Kutchery Road to reach Luz junction, Royapettah High Road and Dr. R.K. Salai. Vehicular traffic from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at Beach Service Road near Lloyds Road Junction to Foreshore Road towards Light House and Karaneeswarar Koil Street Junction. Vehicles proceeding to Light house, Santhome High Road from Dr. R.K. Salai will be diverted at Light House MRTS towards Kamarajar Salai, Lloyds Service Road and Foreshore Road to reach the Light House.



Our code of editorial values