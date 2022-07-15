Traffic diversion on EVR Salai

Special Correspondent July 15, 2022 20:12 IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced diversion of vehicles till the morning of July 18 to facilitate pipeline work between Gandhi Irwin Junction and Dr. Nair Bridge junction on E.V.R. Salai

To facilitate the water pipeline work on E.V.R. Salai from Gandhi Irwin Junction to Dr. Nair Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion till the morning of July 18. As per the new arrangements, vehicles coming from Dasaprakash junction and going towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station will be allowed without any diversion. But vehicles proceeding from the station to Dasaprakash junction would be diverted via Gandhi Irwin bridge and Dr. Nair Bridge to E.V.R. Salai.



