Chennai

Traffic diversion on EVR Salai

To facilitate the water pipeline work on E.V.R. Salai from Gandhi Irwin Junction to Dr. Nair Road junction, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion till the morning of July 18.

As per the new arrangements, vehicles coming from Dasaprakash junction and going towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central Railway Station will be allowed without any diversion. But vehicles proceeding from the station to Dasaprakash junction would be diverted via Gandhi Irwin bridge and Dr. Nair Bridge to E.V.R. Salai.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
traffic
road safety
road transport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 15, 2022 8:25:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/traffic-diversion-on-evr-salai/article65644039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY