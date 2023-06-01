ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion on EVR Salai near Gandhi Irwin Bridge Junction 

June 01, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 10 p.m. on Saturday to Monday morning to facilitate construction of a culvert at the busy junction by the Highways department

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversion to facilitate the construction of the culvert at Gandhi Irwin Bridge junction (North Side) on EVR Salai by Highways department. 

The diversions will come into force with effect from 10 p.m. on Saturday and will be in place until Monday morning. 

As per the announcement, there will be no restriction to ply on EVR Salai from Central and EVK Sampath Road junction towards Egmore via Gandhi Irwin Bridge. 

 Vehicles coming from L.G. Roundana towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road will not be allowed to proceed to EVR Salai. But they will be allowed to take a left turn at the signal (Gandhi Irwin Bridge) towards Egmore Railway Station and Whannels Road. 

Those vehicles diverted at Gandhi Irwin Bridge (Top) Junction will proceed towards Gandhi Irwin Road, Udipi Point and take right turn towards Dr. Nair Bridge and EVR Salai to reach their destination.

