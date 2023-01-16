Traffic diversion on Chennai’s Kamarajar Salai for Kaanum Pongal

January 16, 2023 12:13 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

In view of the heavy traffic and large crowds expected to congregate at Marina Beach to celebrate Kaanum Pongal on Tuesday, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in and around Kamarajar Salai.

As per a press release, the traffic police have planned to allow normal traffic on Kamarajar Salai, but based on the flow, vehicles coming from Adyar will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road, and Wallajah Road to reach their destination, with Bharathi Salai to remain a one-way of entry only, from Kannagi Statue.

The Victoria Hostel Road will also be made a one-way with entry from the Wallajah Salai junction and vehicles will be barred from Bharathi Salai junction.

As and when a large number of public gather at Labour Statue, vehicles from the north will be diverted at Parry’s Corner towards Muthusamy point, Wallajah point, Anna Salai, Pallavan point, Periyar Statue, Anna Statue, Wellington point, Spencer Plaza junction, Pattulas Road, Tower Clock, G.R.H. point, and Dr. R.K. Salai to reach their destination.

To help increase public awareness of these diversions, the traffic police will be updating traffic diversions regularly via the RoadEase app on Google Maps, the press release said.