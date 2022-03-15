Traffic diversion on Anna Salai-Blackers Road not welcome, say motorists 

Instead of decongesting relieving the stretch, it only adds to the confusion and the traffic is as heavy as ever, say road users

The change in traffic plan on Anna Salai seems to have frustrated many commuters. They said instead of decongesting the traffic jam in the area, it only adds to the confusion and the traffic is as heavy as ever.

The city traffic police had recently introduced a modification on Anna Salai near Tarapore Tower. It is a circumlocutory way to reach one place to another on a small stretch of Anna Salai. It blocked the vehicles from Spencers’ Signal or GP Road proceeding towards General Head Post Office and diverted them take a turn near Tarapore Towers to proceed towards Dams Road, Blackers Road to reach Anna Salai.

This new one way, which was temporarily introduced on Saturday and Sunday on a trial basis, police officers said would be extended following public response. Similarly, the motorists coming from Wallajah Road towards Pallavan Salai are not allowed to take right as per the existing system and instead, they will have to take the left on Anna Salai and take a ‘U’ turn on Anna Salai near Bata point. Vinodh Kumar, a trader in Ritchie Street, said, “We don’t know the reason behind closing traffic between Tarapore Tower and Bata point. The police blocked the portion of Anna Salai which had been in use for several years without any prior notice to the public. Pensioners who happen to visit the post office now will have to walk a long way from Tarapore Tower after getting down from the bus.”

There is a huge concrete median on Dams Road. If anyone fails to notice it, they will hit it and fall down. It can be fatal, said a commuter. Moreover, the Blackers Road, which is already encroached by two-wheeler parking on one side and eateries on the other. "So far we were taking both routes freely — one on Anna Salai side and another on Dams and Blackers Roads. It is now a circumlocutory route. People can be intimated before such changes are introduced," a commuter added.

However, police officers said the change was brought in to avoid stopping vehicles at three signals and ensure free flow of vehicles without any snarl.