Traffic diversion near Rajarathinam Stadium on July 31  

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to present President’s colours to the Tamil Nadu police

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced traffic diversion from 7 a.m. on July 31 around Raja Rathinam Stadium in view of the visit of Vice- President M. Venkaiah Naidu.

The Vice-President will be presenting the President’s colours to Tamil Nadu Police.

Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, and top police officers are expected to attend the event.

Only vehicles entering the Rajarathinam Stadium will be allowed on Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road from 7 a.m. till the conclusion of the function. Vehicles going to Escorts junction from Pantheon Road will be diverted at the roundabout to take the Pantheon Road flyover, Greams Road and then on to Anna Salai. Vehicles proceeding from Ethiraj Salai and Binny Link Road will be diverted at Escorts point.

Vehicles from Pantheon Road and Montieth Road (near Museum junction) going towards Rukmani Lakshmipathi Road will be diverted towards the Co-optex junction.