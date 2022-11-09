Traffic diversion near Panagal Park and Nandanam from November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police said in view of the Chennai Metro Rail work proposed at two places, the following changes will be introduced in and around Panagal Park and Nandanam on a trial basis for a week, from Saturday.

As per announcement, vehicles can take Thiyagaraya Road from Panagal Park towards Ma. Po. Si. statue instead from Thanikachalam Road Junction. Vehicles from Prakasam Road through Bashyam Road intending to go to Pothy’s are restricted and the same will be diverted along Thiyagaraya Road and Thanikachalam Road.

The MTC Buses going towards Thanikachalam Road from Burkit Road will be diverted along Sivanganam Street, Thiyagaraya Road. Diversion in and around Venkatanaryana Road in Nandanam. Vehicles coming from Burkit signal and going towards Anna Salai along Venkatanarayana Road will be diverted along Hindi Prachar Sabha, South Boag Road, Ma. Po. Si. Junction and Anna Salai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicles coming from T. Nagar-Madley Road along Burkit Road going towards Anna Salai through Venkatanarayana Road will be diverted along Mooparappan Street, Link Road and Anna Salai.