Traffic diversion near Nandanam junction

Special Correspondent April 27, 2022 21:35 IST

The new rule to be in force on trial basis for 10 days from April 29

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced new traffic arrangements at Nandanam junction on Anna Salai to reduce congestion. The new arrangement will be on trial for 10 days from Friday. Under the new rule, vehicles from Venkatnarayana Road going to Chamiers Road will take left turn at the junction of Anna Salai and proceed to Teynampet for about 200m and take U-turn in front of Toyota showroom and proceed further. Vehicles from Cenotaph Road going to Teynampet will take a left turn at the junction of Anna Salai, proceed to Saidapet for a distance of 250m and take U-turn in front of Toyota showroom and proceed further. Vehicles from Bharathidasan Road intending to go to Teynampet will have to take a left turn at the junction of Anna Salai, proceed to Saidapet for about 300m and take a U-turn in front of Toyota showroom and proceed further. Any suggestions can emailed to dcpsouth.traffic@gmail.com.



