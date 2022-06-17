Traffic diversion near Nandanam junction to stay

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 18:59 IST

Special Correspondent June 17, 2022 18:59 IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police said the traffic diversion near Nandanam junction, which was introduced on April 28, will be a permanent arrangement from June 18.

Vehicles from Venkatanarayana Road and going to Chamiers Road should turn left and enter Anna Salai, proceed to Teynampet for 200m and take a U-turn in front of the Toyota showroom.

Vehicles from Cenotaph Road and going to Teynampet should turn left and enter Anna Salai, proceed towards Saidapet for 250m and take a U-turn in front of the Toyota showroom.

Vehicles from Bharathi Dasan Road going to Teynampet should turn left and enter Anna Salai, proceed towards Saidapet for 300m and take a U-turn in front of the Toyota showroom.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police also said the diversions introduced near Dasaprakash Junction, Chetpet junction and Kasi cinema point last April will continue since they helped ease congestion.