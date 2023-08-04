Traffic diversion near Marina from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on August 6 for marathon in Chennai

August 04, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions on Sunday (August 6) in view of the fourth International Kalaignar Memorial Marathon between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The event will be held in four categories (5 km, 10 km, 21.1 km and 42.2 km). All categories of event will be starting from Anna Memorial, Marina Beach and end at Island Ground. To redirect vehicular traffic from its usual route to alternative route, following traffic arrangements are proposed which will be effective between 3 a.m. and 11 am on Sunday.

Vehicles going from Rajaji Salai towards RBI Subway (northern side) will be diverted towards Parry’s Corner, NFS Road, Muthusamy point, Wallajah Point and take a right turn towards Anna Salai up to Anna Statue.

From Wallajah Point to Anna Statue Junction, the two-way traffic will be confined one lane. At Anna Statue, vehicles going towards Wallajah Road will be diverted to Periyar Statue and Bata point. Vehicles going towards Kamarajar Salai from Bharathi Salai, Dr. Besant Road and Lloyds Road, will be diverted from Ice House junction and Ratna Café junction towards Dr. Natesan Road. Vehicles going from Santhome High Road will be diverted at Santhome High Road and Karaneeswarar Koil Street Jn towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street to reach Dr. Natesan Road - R.K. Salai.

Vehicles going towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Santhome High Road and Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street Junction towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Dr. Natesan Road and Dr. Radhakrishnan Salai.

Vehicles going from Music Academy towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted towards V.M. Street, Royapettah High Road, Luz Corner and R.K. Mutt Road. Commercial and heavy vehicles going from Anna Rotary towards Wallajah Point will be diverted at Spencer’s junction towards Binny Road and Marshall Road.

