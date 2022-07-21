Traffic diversion near Koyambedu, Vadapalani in Chennai

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 20:34 IST



The Greater Chennai Traffic Police will introduce traffic regulations on 100 Feet Road between Vadapalani and Koyambedu for 10 days from July 23

i CHENNAI The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has proposed to introduce traffic changes on 100 Feet Road from Koyambedu to Vadapalani from Saturday for 10 days on a trial basis. As per the new arrangement, the median at Vinayagapuram Junction, Periyar Pathai Junction and Nerkundram Pathai Junction will be closed. Alternatively, vehicles will be allowed to take U-turn at SAF Games Village junction and under Vadapalani Bridge. U-turn will be allowed between Pillar 110 and 111 near Arumbakkam Metro Railway station and between Pillar 126 and 127 between Periyar Pathai and Nerkundram Pathai. Vehicles going from Vadapalani to Koyambedu will have to take U-turn in the newly formed junction at a distance of 170 metres between Pillar 126 and 127 and reach Nerkundram Pathai. Vehicles going from Vadapalani to Koyambedu should take a U-turn near Arumbakkam Metro Railway Station between Pillar 110 and 111 and reach Periyar Pathai.



