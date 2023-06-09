Traffic diversion near Gandhi Irwin Bridge Junction

June 09, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

In order to facilitate the construction of a culvert at Gandhi Irwin Bridge junction (north side) of E.V.R. Salai, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced vehicular traffic diversion which will be in force from 10 p.m. on June 10 to 5 a.m. on June 12.

There will be no restriction on vehicles going from E.V.K. Sampath Road junction towards Egmore via Gandhi Irwin Bridge. But vehicles going from L.G. Roundtana towards Gandhi Irwin Bridge Road will not be allowed to proceed on E.V.R. Salai and will have to take left turn at the signal (Gandhi Irwin Bridge) towards Egmore Railway Station and Whannels Road.

There will be no restriction for vehicles coming from Central and E.V.K. Sampath Road junction on E.V.R. Salai towards Egmore through the outgoing side of Gandhi Irwin Bridge. Those vehicles diverted at Gandhi Irwin Bridge (top) Junction will proceed towards Gandhi Irwin Road, Udipi Point and take the right turn towards Dr. Nair Bridge and E.V.R. Salai.

