Traffic diversion near Fort St. George for Independence Day

Special Correspondent August 13, 2022 21:08 IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police announced diversion of vehicles in and around St. George Fort from 6 a.m. on Monday in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Kamarajar Salai stretch from the Labour Statue to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicles, except for those having passes. Vehicles going towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai should take the route via Wallajaha Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS Road.

Vehicles going towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai will have to take NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai. The vehicles coming from Anna Salai and going towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road will have to take Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram, NFS Road to reach Parry’s Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road to reach Kamarajar Salai respectively.