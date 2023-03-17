Traffic diversion near Dasaprakash Junction  

March 17, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced changes in vehicular traffic near Dasaprakash junction to facilitate culvert construction work on E.V.R. Salai in front of Sudha Hotel. The changes will come into effect from 10 p.m. on Saturday till Monday morning.

As per announcement, there is no diversion for vehicles coming from Nair Bridge towards Dasaprakash Junction. Vehicles coming from Koyambedu to Nair Bridge Junction on E.V.R. Salai are not allowed to proceed straight towards Dasaprakash Junction. These vehicles should take Raja Annamalai Salai, Alagappa Road and reach their destination.

