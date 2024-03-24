Traffic diversion, Metro Rail work increase risk to pedestrians

March 24, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST

Even as traffic congestion has come down at the important junction of Valluvar Kottam High Road and Uthamar Gandhi Salai (Nungambakkam High Road), thanks to the diversion and recirculation of traffic for Metro Rail work, the risk to pedestrians has increased.

Local residents have demanded measures to enhance pedestrian safety along the stretches. Nungambakkam resident R. Saravanan says the traffic police and the Chennai Corporation, with support from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), should take measures for improving the safety of pedestrians. “Vehicles are moving fast. Space should be earmarked for pedestrians near the Metro Rail project sites,” he says.

Access turns tough

Vijay Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, says they are unable to reach hospitals on time because of the new traffic arrangements. “The congestion has eased. But the access to hospitals in the area has been through a circuitous route,” he says. The traffic police have placed signboards near St. Teresa’s Church to direct motorists towards Child Trust Hospital. Residents have demanded more such signboards at all junctions to improve access to hospitals and schools. Residents stress the need for better signboards, maps, and signals.

K. Kumar, visiting faculty member at the School of Architecture and Planning, Anna University, and former Chief Planner, CMDA, says, “It is in the general fitness of things that road-users may have to put up with temporary traffic disruptions necessitated by the construction of big-ticket infrastructure projects like Metro Rail right in the middle of the city road network.”

‘General road safety is priority’

“The classic case is the Metro Rail construction at the critical junction of Uthamar Gandhi Salai, Valluvar Kottam Salai, Sterling Road, and College Road and other critical junctions. While paucity of road space could have constrained the CMRL to roll out a comfortable makeshift traffic diversion arrangement, the safety of road-users, especially school children and senior citizens, shouldn’t be given short shrift. General road safety must always take precedence over other things, no matter if it is a normal or extraordinary traffic situation.”

Mr. Kumar says, “The diversion plan must be prominently displayed at all the approaching arms of the road junction to help road-users reach their destined location without much hassle. Wide publicity to the temporary road diversion/recirculation in the visual, digital, print, and social media must precede its introduction.” “The readiness of the general public to endure the hardships faced day in and day out by the traffic diversions with the fond hope that the completion and commissioning of the second phase of Metro Rail could ease the traffic movement shouldn’t be slighted,” he says.