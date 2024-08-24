Traffic Diversion in view of CMRL work on Mount- Poonamallee Road 

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversion in view of CMRL work at Mount Poonamallee Road - from Buhari Hotel Junction to Kathipara flyover during night hours for three days- Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on a trial basis.

There will be no change for vehicles going from Kathipara flyover to Porur and they will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Porur towards Kathipara flyover are not allowed into Mount Poonamallee road at BEL Army road junction. Instead, they will take left turn towards newly formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite to Buhari Hotel), Defence Colony 1st Avenue (Right turn), Cantonment road (Left turn), Sundar Nagar 7th cross, Dhanakotti Raja street, SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road, Olympia X 100 feet road junction. From here, vehicles can take right to reach Kathipara and left to reach Vadapalani towards their destinations.

