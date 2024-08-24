GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic Diversion in view of CMRL work on Mount- Poonamallee Road 

Published - August 24, 2024 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversion in view of CMRL work at Mount Poonamallee Road - from Buhari Hotel Junction to Kathipara flyover during night hours for three days- Sunday, Monday and Tuesday on a trial basis. 

There will be no change for vehicles going from Kathipara flyover to Porur and they will ply as usual. Vehicles coming from Porur towards Kathipara flyover are not allowed into Mount Poonamallee road at BEL Army road junction. Instead, they will take left turn towards newly formed road (at War Cemetery X BEL Army Road junction opposite to Buhari Hotel), Defence Colony 1st Avenue (Right turn), Cantonment road (Left turn), Sundar Nagar 7th cross, Dhanakotti Raja street, SIDCO Industrial Estate South Phase Road, Olympia X 100 feet road junction. From here, vehicles can take right to reach Kathipara and left to reach Vadapalani towards their destinations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.