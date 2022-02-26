Traffic diversion in view of Chennai Metro Rail work 

Traffic on Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road will be diverted this weekend

Traffic on Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road will be diverted this weekend

Traffic will be diverted this weekend in order to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) Phase-2 work on Mount - Poonamallee- Avadi Road from the Chennai Bypass Junction near Sivan Koil Porur Lake to Kumananchavadi Junction.

The following traffic modifications and diversions are being made by the Avadi Police Commissionerate to the existing traffic pattern between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. for two days on a trial basis on Saturday and Sunday which will be further extended for the next two months, a press release said.

Traffic on Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road (SH 55) from Chennai Bypass Junction (near Porur Lake) to Kumananchavadi junction is allowed for light motor vehicles such as cars, jeeps and bikes and ambulance vehicles. No heavy vehicles such as vans, trucks and buses are allowed.

Heavy vehicles (in the outgoing direction) coming from Mount- Poonamallee-Avadi Road towards Kumananchavadi junction will be diverted through Maduravoyal Toll Service Road – Bypass Road – Poonamallee Road – Vanagaram – Velappanchavadi – ACS College Saveetha Dental Hospital – Left Towards Kumananchavadi to reach their destination.

Heavy vehicles (incoming direction) coming from Kancheepuram, Tiiruvallur, Chennai Bangalore Highways, Poonamallee - Kumananchavadi Junction towards Porur via Mount-Poonamallee-Avadi Road (SH- 55) have to take a diversion through Chennai Bangalore Highway -- Saveetha Dental College -- right turn through Chennai Bangalore Cloverleaf, Toll Plaza near Samayapuram Road and Mount Poonamallee Avadi Road to reach their destination .

Stakeholders' suggestions are invited and all road users /public are requested to cooperate for the completion of the CMRL work for the benefit of the public. Views and valid suggestions from the public can be sent to DC Avadi Traffic: email address, dcpavadi.traffic@gmail.com and from contractors to the email address, sundramoorthyb@kecrpg.com.

People can also post their suggestions to the Avadi Police Commissionerate through Twitter http://twitter.com/avadipolice or contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambattur Traffic on 8056217958, the Inspector of Police, T15 SRMC Traffic on 9498141613 or the Avadi Traffic Control Room number, 7305715666.