Traffic diversion in view of Annai Velankanni Festival in Besant Nagar

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 28, 2022 00:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in view of Besant Nagar Annai Velankanni Shrine annual festival scheduled to be held on Monday.

The following traffic arrangements will be made on Monday from 12 p.m. to 9 pm.

The vehicles coming from Thiru – Vi – Ka – bridge, S.V.Patel Road intending to go to Besant Avenue towards Besant Nagar Bus Terminus are restricted from Aavin park and the same will be allowed to ply along L.B. Road to reach their destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicles will not be allowed to ply towards Annai Velankanni Church from the Junction of 7th Avenue and M.G.Road.

The MTC Buses from M.L. Park towards Besant Nagar Bus Terminus through Besant Avenue are restricted and they will be diverted through L.B. road, M.G. Road, Besant Nagar 1st Main Road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The MTC Buses from Besant Nagar Bus Terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar Signal will be diverted through Sastri Nagar 1st Avenue and L.B. Road to reach their destination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app