Traffic diversion in view of Annai Velankanni Festival in Besant Nagar

Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions in view of Besant Nagar Annai Velankanni Shrine annual festival scheduled to be held on Monday.

The following traffic arrangements will be made on Monday from 12 p.m. to 9 pm.

The vehicles coming from Thiru – Vi – Ka – bridge, S.V.Patel Road intending to go to Besant Avenue towards Besant Nagar Bus Terminus are restricted from Aavin park and the same will be allowed to ply along L.B. Road to reach their destination.

The vehicles will not be allowed to ply towards Annai Velankanni Church from the Junction of 7th Avenue and M.G.Road.

The MTC Buses from M.L. Park towards Besant Nagar Bus Terminus through Besant Avenue are restricted and they will be diverted through L.B. road, M.G. Road, Besant Nagar 1st Main Road.

The MTC Buses from Besant Nagar Bus Terminus towards Thiruvanmiyur and Adyar Signal will be diverted through Sastri Nagar 1st Avenue and L.B. Road to reach their destination.