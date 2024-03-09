ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion in Venkatanaryana Road in Chennai due to CMRL work

March 09, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - Chennai:

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions to be implemented for one week on a trial basis from Sunday, in and around Venkatanaryana Road, in view of the proposed CMRL construction of the Nandanam Metro Station.

Venkat Narayanan Road Closed: The vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards T.Nagar via Venkata Narayana road are restricted at Nandanam Signal junction and diverted towards Link Road (Reverted as one way), Model House Road Junction, South West Boag Road (Right turn) and take left turn on Venkat Narayanan Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles including MTC buses coming from Burkit Road, T.Nagar via Mooparappan Street will be diverted to take right turn at South West Boag Road junction (one way), CIT Nagar 4th Main road (Left turn), CIT Nagar 3rd Main road to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from South West Boag Road and South Dhandapani Street is restricted to ply towards Venkat Narayana Road. Instead, they are allowed to ply on CIT Nagar 4th Main Road, CIT Nagar 3rd main road towards Anna Salai to reach their destination. Eom

