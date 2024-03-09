GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion in Venkatanaryana Road in Chennai due to CMRL work

March 09, 2024 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST - Chennai:

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic Police has announced traffic diversions to be implemented for one week on a trial basis from Sunday, in and around Venkatanaryana Road, in view of the proposed CMRL construction of the Nandanam Metro Station.

Venkat Narayanan Road Closed: The vehicles coming from Anna Salai towards T.Nagar via Venkata Narayana road are restricted at Nandanam Signal junction and diverted towards Link Road (Reverted as one way), Model House Road Junction, South West Boag Road (Right turn) and take left turn on Venkat Narayanan Road to reach their destination.

All vehicles including MTC buses coming from Burkit Road, T.Nagar via Mooparappan Street will be diverted to take right turn at South West Boag Road junction (one way), CIT Nagar 4th Main road (Left turn), CIT Nagar 3rd Main road to reach Anna Salai.

Vehicles coming from South West Boag Road and South Dhandapani Street is restricted to ply towards Venkat Narayana Road. Instead, they are allowed to ply on CIT Nagar 4th Main Road, CIT Nagar 3rd main road towards Anna Salai to reach their destination. Eom

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.