Traffic diversion in Thillaiganga Nagar, Nanganallur in view of MRTS work in Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police announced diversion in Thillaiganganagar from Saturday for four months in view of the work being taken up on MRTS train route from Velachery to St. Thomas Mount by Southern Railway.

The outgoing vehicles such as buses and heavy vehicles towards Velachery from Thillaiganganga Nagar subway will turn right at 36th Street-MRTS road junction and after crossing 90 metres, will take left at pillar No.156 and ply in usual outgoing direction route.

All outgoing light vehicles, including two-wheelers, will take left turn to 36th Street-Jeevan Nagar 3rd Street-23rd Street extension and reach MRTS station road.

ADVERTISEMENT

All incoming MTC buses and heavy Vehicles will ply on regular route on the left side of MRTS road in which the road is bifurcated for 90 metres. All incoming light vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be diverted on to Thillaiganganagar 23rs Street – 3rd Main Road – right – 32nd Street and reach MRTS station road near Thilai Ganga subway in regular route.