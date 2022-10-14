Traffic diversion in Thillaiganga Nagar, Nanganallur in view of MRTS work in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 01:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The traffic police announced diversion in Thillaiganganagar from Saturday for four months in view of the work being taken up on MRTS train route from Velachery to St. Thomas Mount by Southern Railway.

The outgoing vehicles such as buses and heavy vehicles towards Velachery from Thillaiganganga Nagar subway will turn right at 36th Street-MRTS road junction and after crossing 90 metres, will take left at pillar No.156 and ply in usual outgoing direction route.

All outgoing light vehicles, including two-wheelers, will take left turn to 36th Street-Jeevan Nagar 3rd Street-23rd Street extension and reach MRTS station road.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All incoming MTC buses and heavy Vehicles will ply on regular route on the left side of MRTS road in which the road is bifurcated for 90 metres. All incoming light vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be diverted on to Thillaiganganagar 23rs Street – 3rd Main Road – right – 32nd Street and reach MRTS station road near Thilai Ganga subway in regular route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
railway
public transport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app