Traffic diversion in Nandanam to facilitate Chennai Metro Rail work

January 31, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The diversions around Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Salai will be in place for a week, starting from Wednesday, February 1

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic changes in Nandanam on a trial basis for a week from Wednesday, February 1, in view of Chennai Metro Rail work at Boat Club. Changes will be in and around Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar Salai. 

While traffic will be allowed as usual on Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Salai from G.K Moopanar Bridge junction towards TTK Road, it will not be allowed from TTK Road junction towards G.K Moopanar Bridge.

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses and other vehicles coming from Mandavelli towards Kotturpuram Bridge can take a left along the Adyar Club Gate Road, ABM Avenue and Turnbulls Road extension. MTC buses and other vehicles coming from Mandavelli towards Nandanam can take a right along TTK Road, Sri Ram Nagar South Street and Moopanar Bridge junction.

