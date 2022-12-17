Traffic diversions in MRC Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Adyar on Sunday

December 17, 2022 12:20 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The diversions are in place in view of a mini marathon to be held, commemorating India’s military victory in the 1971 war, as per the traffic police

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic changes to be implemented from 4 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, in MRC Nagar, Shastri Nagar and Adyar.

The traffic changes have been made in view of “commemorating India’s historic military victory in the 1971 war” to promote awareness of India’s military. A mini marathon is to be held on Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. from Olcott Memorial School to the Leela Palace Hotel, MRC Nagar and back to Olcott Memorial School.

The diversions will be in place from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. in the Adyar and Mylapore Sub Divisions. All incoming vehicles from Thiru Vi Ka Bridge proceeding towards Third Avenue and Second Avenue will be diverted at ML Park-left-LB Road-Shastri Nagar 1st Avenue to reach their destination.

All buses including MTC buses coming from Thiru Vi Ka Bridge will be diverted at ML Park-left-LB Road- Shastri Nagar First Avenue-Shastri Bus depot-Second Avenue- Seventh Avenue Junction- right-MG Road-LB Road junction, to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Light House towards Santhome High Road and from Mandaveli junction to South Canal Bank Road towards Adyar will not be allowed from South Canal Bank Road junction to T.V.K. Bridge. Vehicles will be diverted to Mandaveli Junction and R.A Mandram 2nd Main Road.

Vehicles proceeding from Greenways Road and R.K. Mutt Road via Broad Castle Road towards Adyar will be prohibited at the Music College Junction left and diverted to DGS Dinakaran Salai.

Barricade and cones will be used to facilitate the traffic movement, said a police official.

