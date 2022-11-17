Traffic diversion in Kilpauk 

Trending
The traffic police announced new regulations in Kilpauk near Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram with effect from Saturday as the Greater Chennai Corporation has proposed to take up construction of a bridge across Otteri Nullah on Kilpauk Garden Second Street.
The Kilpauk Garden Second Street will be closed for traffic and only vehicles of residents will be allowed. Vehicles going from New Avadi Road will not be allowed to enter Aspiran Garden First Street junction.
