Traffic diversion in Chennai’s Kilpauk Garden to facilitate bridge construction 

January 28, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai Corporation has proposed to construct a bridge on Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, near the junction of Aspiran Garden 1st Street. To facilitate the movement of traffic in and around Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions, which will come into effect from Monday, January 30.

As per the announcement, Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will be closed for thoroughfare traffic, and residents alone will be allowed in. Vehicles coming from New Avadi Road and intending to go towards Kilpauk Garden Road via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will proceed straight towards New Avadi Road at Aspiran Garden 1st Street junction, to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Kilpauk Garden Road and intending to go towards Aspiran Garden via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, will proceed straight on Kilpauk Garden Road at K.G Road & Taylors Road junction via New Avadi Road and Aspiran Garden 1st Street, to reach their destination.

