ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion in Chennai’s Kilpauk Garden to facilitate bridge construction 

January 28, 2023 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The traffic diversions will come into effect from Monday, January 30, the Chennai Traffic Police have said

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai Corporation has proposed to construct a bridge on Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, near the junction of Aspiran Garden 1st Street. To facilitate the movement of traffic in and around Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, the Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions, which will come into effect from Monday, January 30.

As per the announcement, Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will be closed for thoroughfare traffic, and residents alone will be allowed in. Vehicles coming from New Avadi Road and intending to go towards Kilpauk Garden Road via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street will proceed straight towards New Avadi Road at Aspiran Garden 1st Street junction, to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Kilpauk Garden Road and intending to go towards Aspiran Garden via Kilpauk Garden 2nd Street, will proceed straight on Kilpauk Garden Road at K.G Road & Taylors Road junction via New Avadi Road and Aspiran Garden 1st Street, to reach their destination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

traffic / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US