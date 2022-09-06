Traffic diversion in and around Poonamallee extended for 6 months 

Aim is to facilitate Metro Rail phase 2 construction work

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has extended traffic diversions that were implemented in and around Poonamallee last May for another six months in view of the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail works.

In order to facilitate the construction of the Metro phase 2 project corridor-4 between Poonamallee bus terminus and Karayanchavadi junction on Poonamallee Trunk Road, the diversions were implemented in May 2021 and were planned to be in effect till September. Now, the diversions have been extended for another six months, the traffic wing of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said.

As per the guidelines, all heavy vehicles, including buses, cannot enter the stretch of Poonamallee Trunk Road from Karayanchavadi to Poonamallee bus terminus. The restriction is not applicable to ambulances, light motor vehicles and two-wheelers.

Buses, including ones run by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), will pass through Kumananchavadi, take a right turn and go through Karayanchavadi junction-Avadi Road-Sennerkuppam-Chennai-Bangalore Bypass-Ambedkar Statue- Poonamallee Bridge to reach Poonamallee bus terminus.

All commercial and heavy vehicles must take a right turn and go through Kumananchavadi junction-Mount Cutting junction-Saveetha Dental Hospital point-Chennai-Bangalore Bypass service road to reach Poonamallee Bridge, merging at Chennai-Bangalore Road.

All incoming heavy vehicles and commercial vehicles, except MTC, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and other route buses, from Nazarathpet/Outer Ring Road side have to be diverted near the BSNL office and go through Poonamallee Bypass Road to reach their destinations and will be allowed through Poonamallee Bridge Court to reach Poonamallee bus terminus.