Traffic diversion for World Cup cricket matches

October 06, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions for five days when ICC-Men’s Cricket World Cup-2023 matches will be held on October 8, 13, 23 and 27 at at M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium at Chepauk in Chennai.

The traffic diversions will be in place between noon and 10 p.m. on Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road), Bells Road, Bharathi Salai, Wallajah Road and Kamarajar Road.

Victoria Hostel Road (Canal Road) and Bells Road will be made one-way. MTC buses going from Kannagi statue will not be allowed to enter Bells Road and will be diverted to Bharathi Salai towards Ratna Cafe junction. Vehicles going from Rathna Cafe junction will be diverted to Bells Road and Wallajah Road. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Kannagi statute from Bharathi Salai-Bells Road Junction.

ADVERTISEMENT

MTC Buses going from Anna Salai to Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and vehicles with passes bearing alphabet M, T and V will be diverted at Labour Statue towards Kamarajar Salai, Kannagi Statue and Bharathi Salai.

Vehicles with passes bearing alphabet B and R going from Anna Salai to Wallajah Road will not be allowed on Bells Road and they will be diverted to the parking lot at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate.

Vehicles going from War Memorial and Gandhi Statue with passes bearing alphabet M, T, and V will be allowed through Bharathi Salai, Canal Road. Other vehicles will be diverted to Foreshore Service Road for parking.

Vehicles going from War Memorial and from Gandhi Statue with passes bearing alphabet B and R will be allowed via Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to be parked at MRTS and Pattabiraman Gate and will not be allowed towards Wallajah Road from Labour Statue.

Vehicles without passes going from Anna Salai will be diverted via Wallajah Road, Labour Statue and Kamarajar Salai to Foreshore Service Road. Vehicles without passes going from War Memorial will be diverted via Kamarajar Salai to Foreshore. Vehicles going from Gandhi Statue will be diverted via Kamarajar Salai to Foreshore service Road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.