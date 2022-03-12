Restrictions will be in force from 5 a.m. on March 15

The traffic police have announced restrictions around Sri Kapaleeswarar temple and R.K. Mutt Road in view of the Panguni festival on March 15.

Traffic diversion will be in force from 5 a.m. on March 15 till the function is over and next day.

No vehicles will be allowed towards the temple from the following junctions: Luz Church junction towards R.K. Mutt Road, St. Mary’s Road towards R.K. Mutt Road junction, Kutchery Road towards Mathalanarayanan Street and C.P. Koil Street, Mangollai Street, Nadu Street and Sundareswarar Street towards East Mada Street, East Chitrakulam Street towards North Chitrakulam Street, Chitrakulam West Street, T.S.V Koil Street and Adam Street towards South Mada Street and Dr. Ranga Road towards Venkatesa Agraharam Road.

All vehicles coming to Luz Church junction and intended to proceed towards Mandaveli and Adyar will be diverted through Luz Church Road, Luz Avenue Road , East Abirmapuram 1st Street, Dr. Ranga Road, Warren Road, St. Mary’s Road, R.K. Mutt Road and Mandaveli junction.

All vehicles coming to Mandaveli junction and intended to proceed towards Parry’s Corner will be diverted via V.K. Iyer Road, Sringeri Mutt Road, St. Mary’s Road, Warren Road, Dr. Ranga Road, Bakthavchalam Salai, D. Silva road, Luz Church Road, Oliver Road, Musiri Subramaniyam Street and P.S. Sivasamy Salai.

If the traffic congestion is severe on Katchery Road, MTC buses coming from Santhome and going towards Luz Church junction will be diverted towards Gandhi statue, R.K. Salai, V.M. Street and Royapettah High Road. If required, Royapettah High Road will be made a one way from P.S. Sivsamy Salai to Luz junction.