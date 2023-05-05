Traffic diversion for one week on Chennai’s arterial Arcot Road

May 05, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai City Traffic Police have announced diversions of traffic movement in and around Arcot Road, due to Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) work, between United India Colony 1st Main Road and Dr. Ambedkar Road, to be implemented from Saturday, May 6 to May 12.

Traffic will be closed in the outgoing direction on Arcot Road between United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty junction) and Dr. Ambedkar Road.

Vehicles, including MTC Buses coming from Kodambakkam Bridge along Arcot Road and intending to proceed towards Dr. Ambedkar Road are restricted, and will be diverted Via United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty Junction), Viswanathapuram Main Road, Rangarajapuram Main Road and Rathinammal Street, to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from Vadapalani along Arcot Road and intending to proceed towards Kodambakkam Bridge are allowed to ply as usual on Arcot Road within a 4-metre width. The rest of the road width will be taken over and utilised for CMRL work.

A one–way system will be implemented at United India Colony 1st Main Road (Liberty Junction) between Arcot Road and Station View road. The Vehicles are allowed to ply on this stretch from Arcot Road towards Station View Road, but not allowed to ply from Station View Road towards Arcot Road.

Light motor vehicles from Viswanathapuram Main Road, intending to proceed towards Arcot Road are restricted from Station View Road. Instead, they are allowed to use United India Colony 2nd Cross Street, Circular Road, United India Colony 6th Cross Street and United India Colony 4th Main Road to reach their destinations. Light motor vehicles from Viswanathapuram Main Road intending to proceed towards T. Nagar are allowed to ply on Station View Road, Railway Border Road and Bazulla Flyover as usual.

On the existing one-way stretch at Dr. Ambedkar Road between Arcot Road and 2nd Avenue, a two-way system will be implemented from Rathinammal street to Arcot Road. Light motor vehicles coming from Rathinammal Street and intending to proceed towards Arcot Road can ply on Dr. Ambedkar Road Corporation Colony Road and Palayakaran Street to reach Arcot Road and their destinations, said the police.