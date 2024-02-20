Traffic Diversion for Metro Rail work near St. Thomas Mount Railway Station

February 20, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Traffic police have announced diversions in view of Metro Rail work at St. Thomas Mount Railway Station Road, which will be implemented for a week from Wednesday on a trial basis.

Vehicles from Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road can take left towards Alandur Subway as usual. Heavy vehicles alone are restricted to use this road. Vehicles from M.K.N. Road and Railway Station Road junctions are not permitted to go straight towards Mount Post Office. Vehicles from Alandur Subway can take right or left to enter GST Road.