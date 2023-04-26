ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion for light vehicles on Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Thoraipakkam

April 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for light vehicles on a stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thoraipakkam from April 27 to May 26. 

The traffic diversion is being enforced to facilitate construction of storm-water drain and and culvert by the Highway Department near B.S.R. Mall at Thoraipakkam junction. The work will be carried out in two phases on incoming direction and another two phases on outgoing direction across the road.

During this period, light vehicles going from 200-Feet Radial Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai will be diverted at Pillayar Koil Street Junction to take Panchayat Road and Corporation Road. Similarly, light vehicles goin from Sholinganallur to 200-feet Radial Road will be diverted at Thoraipakkam Junction.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, MTC buses and heavy vehicles will be allowed in the regular route.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US