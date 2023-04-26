HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion for light vehicles on Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Thoraipakkam

April 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for light vehicles on a stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thoraipakkam from April 27 to May 26. 

The traffic diversion is being enforced to facilitate construction of storm-water drain and and culvert by the Highway Department near B.S.R. Mall at Thoraipakkam junction. The work will be carried out in two phases on incoming direction and another two phases on outgoing direction across the road.

During this period, light vehicles going from 200-Feet Radial Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai will be diverted at Pillayar Koil Street Junction to take Panchayat Road and Corporation Road. Similarly, light vehicles goin from Sholinganallur to 200-feet Radial Road will be diverted at Thoraipakkam Junction.

However, MTC buses and heavy vehicles will be allowed in the regular route.

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.