Traffic diversion for light vehicles on Rajiv Gandhi Salai at Thoraipakkam

April 26, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions for light vehicles on a stretch of Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thoraipakkam from April 27 to May 26.

The traffic diversion is being enforced to facilitate construction of storm-water drain and and culvert by the Highway Department near B.S.R. Mall at Thoraipakkam junction. The work will be carried out in two phases on incoming direction and another two phases on outgoing direction across the road.

During this period, light vehicles going from 200-Feet Radial Road to Rajiv Gandhi Salai will be diverted at Pillayar Koil Street Junction to take Panchayat Road and Corporation Road. Similarly, light vehicles goin from Sholinganallur to 200-feet Radial Road will be diverted at Thoraipakkam Junction.

However, MTC buses and heavy vehicles will be allowed in the regular route.