Traffic diversion for Independence Day fete

CHENNAI

14 August 2021 01:50 IST

In view of the Independence Day celebrations to be held on Sunday at St. George Fort, the city traffic police have announced traffic diversions on Kamarajar Salai and other adjoining areas from 6 a.m.

Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue to RBI Subway on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed. Only vehicles with car passes will be allowed. Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and proceeding towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai should take Wallajah Road, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram and NFS (North Fort Side) Road.

Vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and proceeding towards Kamarajar Salai via Secretariat should take the route via Parry’s Corner, NFS Road, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Salai. The vehicles proceeding from Anna Salai towards Parry’s Corner and Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Road may take Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R.A. Mandram, NFS Road to reach Parry’ Corner and Anna Salai and Wallajah Road.

Entry with pass

Invitees’ vehicles coming before 8.30 a.m. with red and purple passes should take Rajaji Salai and drop the invitees at Secretariat In gate and will be allowed to be parked inside the Secretariat. After 8.30 a.m., vehicles with red and purple passes will take the route via Labour Statue, Wallajah Road, Anna Statue, Anna Salai, Wallajah Point and enter St. George Fort.

Vehicles with blue and pink passes coming before 8.30 a.m. should take Rajaji Salai, Flag Staff Road, Muthusamy Road, NFS Road, Parry’s Corner and RBI Subway to Secretariat Out Gate.

After 8.30 a.m., vehicles with blue and pink passes will take Wallajah Road, Anna Statue, Anna Salai, Wallajah Point, Muthusamy Salai, NFS Road, Parry’s Corner and RBI subway to reach Secretariat Out Gate.