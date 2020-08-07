Traffic diversion for I-Day rehearsals

In view of the rehearsals being conducted for the Independence Day celebration at St. George Fort, the traffic police have announced curbs in the movement of traffic on August 8, 10 and 13 from 6.30 a.m. till the end of the rehearsal.
The Kamarajar Salai from Napier Bridge to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Salai will be closed for all the vehicular traffic.
Vehicles coming on Kamarajar Salai and intending to proceed towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai may take the route via Swami Sivananda Salai, Anna Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Salai, R.A. Mandram and North Fort Salai (NFS) to reach Parry’s Corner.
The vehicles coming on Rajaji Salai and intending to proceed towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai may take the route via North Fort Salai, R.A. Mandram, Muthusamy Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai.
The vehicles coming from Muthusamy bridge/Anna Salai and intending to proceed towards Parrys Corner/Kamarajar Salai via Flag Staff Salai may take the route via Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Salai, R.A. Mandram and NFS to reach Parrys Corner and Anna Salai, Wallajah Salai to reach Kamarajar Salai.
